US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

The US government has failed to secure Senate consensus on the budget leading to a shutdown of government services

A dispute regarding immigration and border security has prevented a bill to fund the federal government budget from passing in the US Senate.This is the first time a shutdown like this has occurred when a party, in this case the Republicans, holds a majority in both the Congress and the Senate.Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be affected as recriminations have already kicked off.Democrats were accused by the White House for putting politics above national security, military families, vulnerable children and the country’s ability to serve all American families.In response to this Chuck Schumer, a leading Senate Democrat said that President Donald Trump turned down bipartisan compromise deals and refused to put pressure on his party in Congress.The last time a government shutdown occurred was in 2013 and it lasted for 16 days.