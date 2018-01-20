We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upg...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicis...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macr...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-off...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquart...

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

Home
News
World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says he believes that a special trade deal with the UK is possible after Brexit

20 January 2018, 10:39am
Print Version
Emmanuel Macron is optimistic on negotiating a trade deal with the UK post-Brexit
Emmanuel Macron is optimistic on negotiating a trade deal with the UK post-Brexit
French President Emmanuel Macron said this morning that the UK and the European Union can still negotiate a special trade deal to come into effect following Britain’s exit from the EU, or Brexit.

He retained that full access to the single market can be possible without rules. 

As Brussels has already stated, Macron warned that the UK could not “cherry-pick” with regards to the single market negotiations.

He said that the two parties might be able to reach a compromise on the single market and a trade agreement.

When speaking to the media, the French president said that the UK must accept the preconditions which include  freedom of movement across the EU, budget contributions and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. 

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebb...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research ...

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against remova...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ce...

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdo...

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – Presiden...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privat...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failur...

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening o...

Trending Articles
1

Nationalist MP boycotts Valletta 2018 ceremony over deleterious state of residents’ amenities
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
4

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
5

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a ‘fiscal black hole’ in latest skirmish on tax