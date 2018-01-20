Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says he believes that a special trade deal with the UK is possible after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron said this morning that the UK and the European Union can still negotiate a special trade deal to come into effect following Britain’s exit from the EU, or Brexit.He retained that full access to the single market can be possible without rules.As Brussels has already stated, Macron warned that the UK could not “cherry-pick” with regards to the single market negotiations.He said that the two parties might be able to reach a compromise on the single market and a trade agreement.When speaking to the media, the French president said that the UK must accept the preconditions which include freedom of movement across the EU, budget contributions and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.