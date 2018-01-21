Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

9 dead in siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Three attackers along with six civilians were confirmed dead by the Afghan interior ministry, after a siege on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

The Afghan capital was subject to a 12-hour siege by presumably heavily armed gunmen.

The Taliban, who have already attacked the hotel back in 2011, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gunmen assaulted the sixth floor at around 9pm local time while the guests were having dinner.

“I hid behind a pillar and I saw people who were enjoying themselves a second ago screaming and fleeing like crazy, and some of them falling down, hit by bullets," Afghan Telecom regional director Aziz Tayeb told the BBC.

Approximately 160 people were rescued after Afghan forces were brought in to control the situation.

The Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul is state-owned and is not linked to the international hotel chain.