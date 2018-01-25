We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

National

Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years

World

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years

PN MP Edwin Vassallo votes against gender-based and domestic violence bill

National

PN MP Edwin Vassallo votes against gender-based and domestic viol...

Chinese scientists successfully clone monkeys

World

Chinese scientists successfully clone monkeys

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Updated | Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Updated | Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
World

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years

Larry Nassar stood accused of sexually assaulting over 150 gymnasts including a number of US Olympians

24 January 2018, 7:15pm
Print Version
Larry Nassar (Photo: Twitter)
Larry Nassar (Photo: Twitter)
Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40-to-175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls - including US Olympians.

The sentence was handed down following a seven-day hearing in which 156 victims, including Olympic champions Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, testified against Nassar, delivering a series of emotional victim impact statements in person. 

The 54-year-old worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls in his care, but a further 156 victims came forward during the hearing, which was open to all of his accusers.

“It is my honor to sentence you because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” said judge Rosemarie Aquilina. “Anywhere you walk, destruction would occur to those most vulnerable.”

Aquilina said she had just “signed [Nassar’s] death warrant”, adding that the sentence not only reflected the seven counts to which he had pled guilty, but also the survivors who had come forward during the sentencing hearing.

Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

National

Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years

World

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years

PN MP Edwin Vassallo votes against gender-based and domestic violence bill

National

PN MP Edwin Vassallo votes against gender-based an...

Chinese scientists successfully clone monkeys

World

Chinese scientists successfully clone monkeys

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for pa...

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Updated | Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Updated | Care order for two siblings of Nigerian ...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

Updated | Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead
3

US sports doctor jailed for up to 175 years
4

PN MP Edwin Vassallo votes against gender-based and domestic violence bill
5

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring