Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured
An extensive investigation has been launched following a shooting in the Grote Wittenburgerstraat area
27 January 2018, 9:46am
An emergency response is underway as Dutch police have launched a search for the suspect.
According to de Telegraaf, witnesses said they saw men “in balaclavas with a Kalashnikov”, who disappeared after the shooting started.
Witnesses report that the deceased victim was a male teenager, but police are yet to confirm the age of the victim. There is no information on the condition of the injured victims, although international media has reported that at least two were taken to hospital.
The location in the Grote Wittenburgerstraat/Centrum Oost area, has been sealed off by authorities.
The motive behind the attack is unclear.
