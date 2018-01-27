We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

National

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

World

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

World

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court told

Court & Police

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court t...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

National

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

National

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

National

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

World

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

World

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimum wage

Europe

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimum wage

BirdLife refused access to data on more than 8,000 bird trapping sites in Malta

Nature

BirdLife refused access to data on more than 8,000 bird trapping ...

The Native | Marc Kosciejew shows us around London, Ontario

Travel

The Native | Marc Kosciejew shows us around London, Ontario

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Home
News
World

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

Porn watchers will have to provide hard evidence showing that they are over 18 years of age

27 January 2018, 12:15pm
Print Version
Anyone wishing to view pornography online would have to prove that they are over 18, as part of the Digital Economy Act that will come into force in the UK as of April this year.

The new age verification law does not specify how the websites are to go about executing the process, so IT companies have began to develop solutions that will confirm the ages of users.

One such company is MindGeek, which runs some of the most popular porn sites in the world. Its new age verification system, AgeID, will confirm the age of users and log which sites are visited.

“AgeID has been built from the ground up with data protection, data minimisation and the principles of privacy by design at its core, whilst also complying with the GDPR. This is why we do not store any personal data entered during the age verification process,” a spokesperson for MindGeek told SkyNews, adding that the encrypted nature of the system means that data cannot be exposed in case of a hack.

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

National

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

World

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water leve...

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

World

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombin...

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court told

Court & Police

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wieldi...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta ...

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

National

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule o...

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

National

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen su...

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

National

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of M...

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

World

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their...

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

World

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple in...

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's co...

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimum wage

Europe

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimu...

BirdLife refused access to data on more than 8,000 bird trapping sites in Malta

Nature

BirdLife refused access to data on more than 8,000...

The Native | Marc Kosciejew shows us around London, Ontario

Travel

The Native | Marc Kosciejew shows us around London...

Trending Articles
1

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer
2

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
3

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs
4

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed
5

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case