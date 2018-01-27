|
Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the second attack on Kabul in the past week
27 January 2018, 4:24pm
An ambulance filled with explosives snuck into a sealed off area, past a police checkpoint, before exploding in plumes of pungent smoke.
The location included foreign embassies, police headquarters, and a shopping area, and was crowded with people at the time of the attack.
Witnesses described a pungent smell and seeing bodies scattered around the area following the attack, which is reported to have been completely destroyed.
The attack is the deadliest one in months, and occured a week after the last attack in a luxury hotel in Kabul which killed 22.
