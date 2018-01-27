Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the second attack on Kabul in the past week

In a suicide attack carried out by the Taliban, 95 people were killed and 158 were injured in the centre of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.An ambulance filled with explosives snuck into a sealed off area, past a police checkpoint, before exploding in plumes of pungent smoke.The location included foreign embassies, police headquarters, and a shopping area, and was crowded with people at the time of the attack.Witnesses described a pungent smell and seeing bodies scattered around the area following the attack, which is reported to have been completely destroyed.The attack is the deadliest one in months, and occured a week after the last attack in a luxury hotel in Kabul which killed 22.