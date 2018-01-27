|
[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises
Water levels of river Seine expected to peak at 6m by the end of the weekend
27 January 2018, 4:59pm
The water level of River Seine is expected to peak at around 6m above normal level.
Homes and businesses are on high alert while roads close to the river have been sealed off. The lower level of the Louvre museum has also been closed to the public, while other attractions such as the Musee d’Orsay and the Orangerie are also on high alert.
The situation led to the evacuation of a health centre in the suburbs nearby. The river level is expected to peak on Sunday night or Monday.
The flooding is “clearly a question of the town adapting to climate change,” mayor Anne Hidalgo said, adding that the water level is expected to remain high into next week.
