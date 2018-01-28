|
Suicide bomber leaves more than 100 people dead in Kabul
Suicide bombers driving an ambulance to get past a police checkpoint detonated a bomb that killing 100 people, and leaving many more injured
The attackers drove an ambulance past a police checkpoint and detonated the bomb in a street full of government buildings and offices. The street is also home to multiple European Union offices.
The attacker passed though a first checkpoint after telling the police he was taking a patient to a nearby Jamhuriat hospital.
This attack comes just 22 days after an attack on a hotel in Kabul.
Afghanistan’s government has declared a day of mourning.
