Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dead at 91

Ingvar Kamprad, who founded IKEA - one of the world’s largest furniture companies – back in 1943, has died, at the age of 91.Kamprad, who founded the company at the tender age of 17, was found dead in his home in Småland, Sweden.The company confirmed the death in a statement, describing its founder as “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century.”The companies’ designs of simple and valuable furniture were essential in the propelling it to the heights it achieved over the past 70 years.Ikea’s retail sales for 2016 totaled to a whopping €36.4 billion.Kamprad was known for his frugality and was renowned for flying economy class and driving an old Volvo despite his massive wealth.