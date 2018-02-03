Russian jet shot down in rebel-held area

Syrian rebels have shot down a Russian fighter jet in a rebel held area in North Syria 

3 February 2018, 5:34pm
Russian Sukhoi 25 fighter jet
A Russian Sukhoi 25 fighter jet has been shot down in Northern Syria near Idlib, according to reports 

The Russians have been fighting alongside their Syrian allies against rebels in the area.

Videos have emerged on social media showing thick white smoke coming from an alleged plane crash.


No confirmation on who shot the plane has yet been released by any hard-line rebel groups in the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said that the pilot ejected prior to the crash and is believed to be captured. 


