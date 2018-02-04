Climate change sceptic dropped from Trump environment expert role

White House will withdraw nomination of Kathleen Hartnett White to serve as top environmental adviser

4 February 2018, 1:24pm
Kathleen Hartnett White’s nomination as a top environmental president for US President Donald Trump will be dropped by the White House (Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Kathleen Hartnett White's nomination as a top environmental president for US President Donald Trump will be dropped by the White House (Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The White House has confirmed that it will be dropping the nomination of climate change sceptic Kathleen Hartnett White to serve as United States President Donald Trump's top environmental adviser.

White’s nomination had been made public last October, with the president choosing her to chair the Council on Environmental Quality.

She was in the news in November last year after she struggled to answer basic questions related to climate change.

The news of the withdrawal was first reported in the Washington Post, which cited unnamed administration officials. It was later confirmed by a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

