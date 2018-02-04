Train collision leaves two dead and multiple injured in South Carolina

An Amtrak train carrying 147 people, which derailed and collided with a goods train, has left about 70 people injured and two dead.

The train’s lead engine, followed by several carriages, derailed and crashed into an opposing goods train.

The crash happened in South Carolina, near the state capital of Columbia.

The train, run by freight operator CSX, was carrying an estimated 22,000 litres of fuel, but according to emergency officials it was not a threat to the public.

"My prayers are with the families of those killed in the train crash in Lexington County this morning, and hoping for the best for all those injured. South Carolina is with you all," South Carolina senator Tim Scott wrote on Twitter.