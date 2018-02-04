Train collision leaves two dead and multiple injured in South Carolina

Two people have been killed and several injured following an Amtrak train collision in South Carolina 

4 February 2018, 4:19pm
Amtrak train collision leaves multiple people injured and two dead
Amtrak train collision leaves multiple people injured and two dead

An Amtrak train carrying 147 people, which derailed and collided with a goods train, has left about 70 people injured and two dead.

The train’s lead engine, followed by several carriages, derailed and crashed into an opposing goods train.

The crash happened in South Carolina, near the state capital of Columbia.

The train, run by freight operator CSX, was carrying an estimated 22,000 litres of fuel, but according to emergency officials it was not a threat to the public.

"My prayers are with the families of those killed in the train crash in Lexington County this morning, and hoping for the best for all those injured. South Carolina is with you all," South Carolina senator Tim Scott wrote on Twitter.

More in World
Train collision leaves two dead and multiple injured in South Carolina
World

Train collision leaves two dead and multiple injured in South Carolina
Secret diaries of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat reveal relationship with Silvio Berlusconi
World

Secret diaries of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat reveal relationship with Silvio Berlusconi
Staff Reporter
Climate change sceptic dropped from Trump environment expert role
World

Climate change sceptic dropped from Trump environment expert role
Russian jet shot down in rebel-held area
World

Russian jet shot down in rebel-held area
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe