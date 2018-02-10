North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invites South Korean counterparts for historic talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in responds: “Let us make it happen by creating the necessary conditions in the future”.

10 February 2018, 8:49am
File photo of Kim Yo-jong who delivered the message in Seoul(Photo: KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean president Moon Jae-in to visit him in Pyongyang in what could be the first summit between the leaders of the two Koreas since 2007.

The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is in the south visiting the Winter Olympic Games, delivered the message during the rare lunch at Seoul’s presidential palace.

The 28-year-old is a crucial part of the North's Games delegation led by Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's nominal head of state.

She is the first member of Pyongyang’s ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted talks with the delegation, aimed at improving relations between the two countries and resolve differences over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

The two sides discussed inter-Korean relations, reports say news agency, and Moon responded to the invitation by saying: “Let us make it happen by creating the necessary conditions in the future”.

Moon had previously expressed willingness to travel to Pyongyang, a move likely to be opposed by the US, as Washington pursues a policy of “maximum pressure”. Moon also stressed the need for the US to come to the table.

 

 

