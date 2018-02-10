Israeli F-16 hit by Syrian fire after raid on Iranian facilities

Israel’s military says one of its F-16 fighter jets has crashed inside Israel after coming under Syrian anti-aircraft fire, following a raid targeting Iranian facilities that had launched a drone into Israel.



Both pilots ejected from the plane and parachuted to safety, landing inside Israeli territory.

The IDF also claimed that it had destroyed an Iranian drone in its airspace in a separate military engagement.

The Israeli military claims it shot down the drone and struck Iranian targets in Syria after what it termed a “severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty”.

“IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe,” wrote Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus on Twitter.



The IDF has denied a Syrian report claiming that more than one Israeli aircraft was hit by Syrian fire.

Syrian state media has said Syrian air defences are responding to a "new Israeli aggression."