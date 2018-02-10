Islamic State jihadi duo ‘Beatles’ ‘should be tried at The Hague’

British defence minister Tobias Ellwood has reportedly told two newspapers that two Islamic State jihadists captured in Syria should be ‘tried at the Hague’.

Terrorists Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were the last two of four UK ISIS members known as ‘the Beatles’, due to their British accents.

The group gained notoriety for its high-profile executions of Westerners.

It was earlier suggested that the two could be sent to Guantanamo Bay, the United States’ military prison.

They could instead be put on trial at the International Criminal Court at The Hague, which is able to prosecute people for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.