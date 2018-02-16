Maltese couple killed in 'distressing' traffic accident in Australia

A Maltese couple, who were on holiday in Australia, have keen killed in a traffic accident in Sydney’s south-west.

Lorry Pulis, 57, and his wife Doreen, 58, from Birzebbuga, were killed when the car they were in collided with a semi-trailer, TVM said.

The 74-year-old male driver of the car, who was Doreen Pulis’ brother, was also killed in the accident, which happened at around 11:20am local time (1:20am Malta) on Friday.

Two other passengers who were also in the car were taken to hospital, and are in stable condition, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The newspaper said New South Wales Ambulance inspector Stephen Fulton described the scene at the accident as “distressing”, and that 11 ambulance units, including two rescue helicopters, had been dispatched to the location of the accident, at Campbelltown and St Andrews roads.

The drive of the semi-trailer was not injured in the crash, the newspaper quoted a Fire and Rescue spokesperson as saying.

Campbelltown police duty inspector Michael Moroney said that, at this stage, it seemed that the trailer was not to blame for the accident, and that for some unknown reason the car the Pulis couple were in veered into the trailer’s truck.

Although the Maltese couple and the driver were treated by paramedics, they died at the scene.

The couple had left to Australia on holiday last week, TVM said, and were also there to attend a wedding of the children of a couple they were friends with.

Doreen Pulis was a caretaker at the Birzebbuga Primary School.