FBI charges 13 Russians charges with US election meddling

US President Donal Trump has denied complicity by his election campaign following charges against 13 Russians for alleged election meddling

17 February 2018, 11:00am

Following charges brought by the FBI against 13 Russians for alleged election meddling in the 2016 presidental election, US President Donald Trump has denied collusion by his campaign.

Trump took to Twitter to sustain his camp’s innocence but mentioned that the Russian anti-US campaign had been going on since 2014, long before he announced his candidature.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller named three companies in an indictment that was released on Friday.

Russia has denied any collusion from its side.

Three of the individuals named have been accused of alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud while five others were charged with aggravted identity theft.

