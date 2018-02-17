FBI charges 13 Russians charges with US election meddling

Following charges brought by the FBI against 13 Russians for alleged election meddling in the 2016 presidental election, US President Donald Trump has denied collusion by his campaign.

Trump took to Twitter to sustain his camp’s innocence but mentioned that the Russian anti-US campaign had been going on since 2014, long before he announced his candidature.

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller named three companies in an indictment that was released on Friday.

Russia has denied any collusion from its side.

Three of the individuals named have been accused of alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud while five others were charged with aggravted identity theft.