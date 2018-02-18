Up to 66 dead as Iranian jet goes down in mountains

The plane was flying from the capital Tehran to Yasuj in the southwest of the country 

18 February 2018, 9:56am
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

An Iranian passenger jet carrying at least 66 passengers has reportedly crashed in a mountainous region near Semirom in central Iran.

The plane, which was operated by Iranian carrier Aseman Airlines, was travelling from Tehran to Yasuj in the southwest of the country, according to Iranian media.

Heavy fog was preventing rescue helicopters from landing at the crash site, according to Semirom’s governor. Emergency workers were trying to reach the area by land, according to reports.

The plane is reported to have disappeared some 50 minutes after departing Tehran’s Mehrabad airport

