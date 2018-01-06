|
Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 jackpot from Malta
We're definitely holding our breath for this one, aren't you?
6 January 2018, 9:30am
Now, thanks to Jackpot.com, picking numbers is easy. Physical tickets are restricted to residents of specific countries, but Jackpot.com is a site that allows you to bet on 18 lotteries worldwide, including the Powerball.
Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting and give you peace of mind.
And, if you need help along any step of the way, feel free to contact Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable customer experience team for assistance.
Picking your numbers is as easy as ABC! The first thing you need to do is create an account on Jackpot.com. Then select the Powerball lottery and select five numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball from 1-26.
After you place your bet, cross your fingers and wait for the drawing, which takes place tonight in Tallahassee, Florida at 22:59 EST!
If you’re curious about the likelihood of winning the Powerball: with 9 prize tiers, a 1 in 24.87 chance of winning on a tier and a 1 in 292,201,338, this draw is hard to ignore.
Don’t forget, you can also sign up for a subscription with Jackpot.com to have your numbers automatically picked in future draws, so you never miss a chance to win big. Also, be sure to follow Jackpot.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for up-to-the-minute draw results, exciting news and exclusive deals throughout the year.
Don’t miss your chance to scoop up the €457,000,000 jackpot and be Malta’s first Powerball winner.
Have fun and good luck!
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
|
