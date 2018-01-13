|
A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?
On Christmas Eve, one lucky Maltese player received the best present anyone could hope for. Here's what he had to say about scooping this big payout
13 January 2018, 11:00am
Here’s what he had to say:
Why do you choose Jackpot.com to place your lottery bets?
“The Jackpot.com site is very easy to use. It’s clean, looks very professional, and the fact that they are regulated lets me know that I’m working with a reputable, smart and efficient outfit. The transactions are fast and straightforward, and I like the email confirmations I receive, they let me know that everything has been processed smoothly. I especially love the “Congratulations, you’ve won” emails!”
Where were you when you found out the good news?
“It was the day before Christmas, and I was exchanging presents at a lovely family lunch when I received a phone call from a senior member of the Jackpot.com team. He told me that I had matched 5 numbers on SuperEnalotto and won a jackpot. I completely froze, I couldn’t talk, I was literally lost for words.”
How did you choose your numbers?
“I always choose my numbers through the random Quick Pick feature on site.”
Do you have a message to lottery fans out there hoping for a win?
“Hang on in there because your turn might be next. The odds still baffle me, you don’t expect for a second that you’ll be a big winner, but it does happen. I’m proof that you have to be in it to win it. I took the chance and 4 days later I’m still in shock at how lucky I am.”
After hearing about his big win, we can’t help wondering if tonight’s winner will also be Maltese.
To pick your numbers from Malta simply go to Jackpot.com and select the SuperEnalotto. Then pick 6 numbers between 1-90, complete as many entries as you like and click the green ‘continue’ button to complete your transaction. Your odds of winning a prize are 1 in 21 and your odds of winning the Jackpot: 1 in 622,614,630.
Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting, so you’re in good hands. Be sure to follow Jackpot.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for up-to-the-minute draw results, exciting news, and exclusive deals throughout the year.
Have fun and good luck!
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
|
Trending Articles
1
2
[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years
3
Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘original source’ on Egrant
4
PN terminates media CEO Brian St John’s contract
5
Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption commission has to come from Adrian Delia
Latest in Sponsored
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons