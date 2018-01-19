Back
With the EuroMillions jackpot set at €74,000,000 – could there be another Maltese winner?

The EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs once again! Here’s what the top three EuroMillions winners have done since winning big. Would you do the same?

19 January 2018, 11:10am
Did you know that to date, there have been exactly 2,358,011,060 EuroMillions winners? Could you be next?

Just last year, Valentin, a welder from London won no less than €248,000 and on Christmas Eve last December, one incredibly lucky Maltese player received arguably the best Christmas anyone could receive – a massive €20,000 Jackpot win!

The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over again and the suspense is killing us. With just the click of a button (or two), €74,000,000 could be yours before the end of the weekend.

Here’s what the Top 3 EuroMillions winners have done with their impressive winnings…

1. Adrian and Gillian Bayford, UK - €190,000,000

Adrian and Gillian Bayford (Source: DailyMail)
Adrian and Gillian Bayford (Source: DailyMail)
Following their big win, the couple chose to partake in some low-key celebrations, followed by Adrian keeping his old dream alive; that of owning his very own music store. Since their win, Adrian has returned to work, having opened a brand new record shop called Black Barn Records.

2. Anonymous winner from Portugal - €190,000,000

Anonymous winner from Portugal
Anonymous winner from Portugal
A super lucky anonymous winner scooped a massive jackpot, which rolled over six times following a Superdraw. The player reportedly came from central Portugal, near the Spanish border. 

3. Colin and Chris Weir, UK - €185,000,000

Colin and Chris Weir (Source: Scotland Herald)
Colin and Chris Weir (Source: Scotland Herald)
Though the Bayfords are considered to be the biggest EuroMillions winners overall, the declining value in the Euro between 2011 and 2012 meant that, in terms of sterling, the weirs remain the UK’s largest winners. the couple established the Weir Trust and supplied 79% of the campaign funds. more recently, the couple purchased a mansion worth €3.9 million.

Want to be next? First things first, you have to take part.

Create an account on Jackpot.com. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.

Your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160. With these odds, it’s not hard to understand why people from the world over want to take part!

Oh and don’t forget! You can also subscribe to Jackpot.com, to always keep your hand in the game. Stay up to date with the biggest jackpots in the world and remember to like Jackpot.com on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

The biggest lottery news is always posted on their pages, so you’ll know when a big jackpot is up for grabs. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions and win amazing prizes, which are only available to their followers.

What’s more, you’re in very good hands, as Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting. If you need help along any step of the way feel free to contact Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable Customer Experience Team for assistance.

Jackpot.com
Jackpot.com
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
