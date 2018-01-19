|
With the EuroMillions jackpot set at €74,000,000 – could there be another Maltese winner?
The EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs once again! Here’s what the top three EuroMillions winners have done since winning big. Would you do the same?
19 January 2018, 11:10am
Just last year, Valentin, a welder from London won no less than €248,000 and on Christmas Eve last December, one incredibly lucky Maltese player received arguably the best Christmas anyone could receive – a massive €20,000 Jackpot win!
The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over again and the suspense is killing us. With just the click of a button (or two), €74,000,000 could be yours before the end of the weekend.
Here’s what the Top 3 EuroMillions winners have done with their impressive winnings…
1. Adrian and Gillian Bayford, UK - €190,000,000
2. Anonymous winner from Portugal - €190,000,000
3. Colin and Chris Weir, UK - €185,000,000
Want to be next? First things first, you have to take part.
Create an account on Jackpot.com. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.
Your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160. With these odds, it’s not hard to understand why people from the world over want to take part!
Oh and don’t forget! You can also subscribe to Jackpot.com, to always keep your hand in the game. Stay up to date with the biggest jackpots in the world and remember to like Jackpot.com on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
The biggest lottery news is always posted on their pages, so you’ll know when a big jackpot is up for grabs. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions and win amazing prizes, which are only available to their followers.
What’s more, you’re in very good hands, as Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting. If you need help along any step of the way feel free to contact Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable Customer Experience Team for assistance.
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
