What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

The EuroMillions jackpot has reached a staggering €90,000,000. Looking to take part? Find out what kind of player you are

26 January 2018, 12:21pm
1. The dreamer

Before even playing your numbers, you have already spent your winnings in your head, before any winner have even been announced. An eternal optimist, you are sure beyond any reasonable doubt that your lucky numbers will see you through till the very end. 

2. The cynic

Though you’re almost 100% sure you don’t hold the magic numbers, you are somewhat reluctant to opt out of the opportunity, just in case Lady Luck comes knocking on your door. Even if you do make the jackpot yours, you find yourself dissatisfied with the winnings.

3. The statistician

At any given time, you can usually be found scrolling through previous EuroMillions results, in an attempt to predict the numbers in the next draw. The page is bookmarked on not one but several of your browsers, and you took every precaution when choosing your numbers, based on previous results. 

4. Still unsure?

Why not take part and find out for yourself? Here’s how:

Create an account on Jackpot.com and have your friends or family do the same. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.

Your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160. With these odds, it’s not hard to understand why people from the world over want to take part!

Oh and don’t forget! You can also subscribe to Jackpot.com, to always keep your hand in the game. Stay up to date with the biggest jackpots in the world and remember to like Jackpot.com on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

The biggest lottery news is always posted on their pages, so you’ll know when a big jackpot is up for grabs. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions and win amazing prizes, which are only available to their followers.

What’s more, you’re in very good hands, as Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting. If you need help along any step of the way feel free to contact Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable Customer Experience Team for assistance.

Have fun and good luck!

