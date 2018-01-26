|
What kind of EuroMillions player are you?
The EuroMillions jackpot has reached a staggering €90,000,000. Looking to take part? Find out what kind of player you are
26 January 2018, 12:21pm
2. The cynic
3. The statistician
4. Still unsure?
Why not take part and find out for yourself? Here’s how:
Create an account on Jackpot.com and have your friends or family do the same. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.
Your chance of winning the EuroMillions is 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160. With these odds, it’s not hard to understand why people from the world over want to take part!
Oh and don’t forget! You can also subscribe to Jackpot.com, to always keep your hand in the game. Stay up to date with the biggest jackpots in the world and remember to like Jackpot.com on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
The biggest lottery news is always posted on their pages, so you’ll know when a big jackpot is up for grabs. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions and win amazing prizes, which are only available to their followers.
What’s more, you’re in very good hands, as Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting. If you need help along any step of the way feel free to contact Jackpot.com’s knowledgeable Customer Experience Team for assistance.
Have fun and good luck!
Thanks to Jackpot.com you have the opportunity to enter lotteries that you normally wouldn’t be able to enter without visiting the country directly and purchasing a ticket. That all changes with Jackpot.com where you can enter lotteries from all over the world without having to leave your home. By doing this you have the opportunity to win huge jackpots which you may not otherwise have access to!
|
Trending Articles
1
2
[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3
Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4
[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5
No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank
Latest in Sponsored
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons