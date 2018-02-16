DealToday team bring global reservation system ResDiary to Malta
The team behind popular offers website, DealToday.com.mt, have today announced an exciting new partnership with online table reservation system, ResDiary. The partnership will bring the global restaurant booking system to Maltese restaurants.
The introduction of ResDiary to the island is a great prospect for Maltese restaurants to access top-of-the-range software, used across the world. Currently, ResDiary has offices in Glasgow, London, Dublin, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, and Canada amongst others, and is utilised by some of the world’s best operators to manage their reservations.
Venues who sign up to use the ResDiary system will benefit from having own-branded online booking platforms, market-leading table management, secure online payments, and an inbuilt marketing platform. With a global booking platform, www.resdiary.com, and diner discovery app, ResDiary Now, coming as part of the package, the system is also a great way for restaurants in Malta to attract incremental, tourist bookings.
Well-versed in introducing forward-thinking food technology to Malta, the team behind DealToday.com.mt and now ResDiary Malta, also founded the popular food-ordering service TimeToEat.com.mt. With this inside knowledge of the industry, they are confident ResDiary will be a success amongst the islands’ restaurateurs.
“We are very excited to be bringing this world-class software to restaurants in Malta. Since the launch of TimeToEat.com.mt, we have been focused on bringing the latest in food technology to Maltese restaurants. With this system, restaurants can now manage all reservations, be it, online, phone or walk-in reservations,” Lars O’Connell, CEO of DealToday.com.mt said.
Mike Conyers CEO and founder of ResDiary said also said they they were thrilled to be introducing the system to Malta.
“We know that Lars and his team are the perfect people to display the benefits of the system to the area’s operators, and we are looking forward to seeing this partnership grow.”