BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Birkirkara started the year on a high after securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Gżira United.

The stripes made a flying start to the match as they went ahead after just five minutes. Luke Montebello received the ball from Ryan Scicluna and hit a shot from the left that went past Justin Haber.Montebello added another goal for Birkirkara on the 40th minute. The twenty-two year old striker was played through on goal by Jake Grech before placing the ball behind Gżira’s goalkeeper.Birkirkara scored their third goal on the 64th minute. Mislav Andjelkovic served Grech and the latter saw his shot hitting the post and ending up inside the net.Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue three minutes later. Srdjan Dimitrov fired a shot that hit the woodwork. Rebound fell for Grech whose effort was deflected inside the net.starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Lucas Maia Jaques Varone, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Ryan Camenzuli, Mislav Andjelkovic, Carlos Albero da Silva, Srdjan Dimitrov, Jake Grech, Luke Montebello, Ryan Sciclunastarting line-up: Justin Haber, Gary Muir, Souleymane Diamoutene, Tony De Queiroz Machedo Neto, Moises Avila Perez, Sacha Borg, Zachary Scerri, Andrew Cohen, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Emmanuel Okoye, Haruna Garba: Stefan Pace: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono: Luke Portelli:Jake Grech (Birkirkara)