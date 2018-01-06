We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

World

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic s...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devi...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Birkirkara started the year on a high after securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Gżira United.

5 January 2018, 9:49pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
The stripes made a flying start to the match as they went ahead after just five minutes. Luke Montebello received the ball from Ryan Scicluna and hit a shot from the left that went past Justin Haber.

Montebello added another goal for Birkirkara on the 40th minute. The twenty-two year old striker was played through on goal by Jake Grech before placing the ball behind Gżira’s goalkeeper.

Birkirkara scored their third goal on the 64th minute. Mislav Andjelkovic served Grech and the latter saw his shot hitting the post and ending up inside the net.

Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue three minutes later. Srdjan Dimitrov fired a shot that hit the woodwork. Rebound fell for Grech whose effort was deflected inside the net.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Lucas Maia Jaques Varone, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Ryan Camenzuli, Mislav Andjelkovic, Carlos Albero da Silva, Srdjan Dimitrov, Jake Grech, Luke Montebello, Ryan Scicluna

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Gary Muir, Souleymane Diamoutene, Tony De Queiroz Machedo Neto, Moises Avila Perez, Sacha Borg, Zachary Scerri, Andrew Cohen, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Emmanuel Okoye, Haruna Garba

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Luke Portelli

BOV Player of the Match:Jake Grech (Birkirkara)

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira Unite...

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

World

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorr...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals con...

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugur...

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost se...

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on change...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of t...

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all M...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
2

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
3

The future of online gambling: Ethereum smart contracts
4

Serbian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
5

Come together (over my dead body)