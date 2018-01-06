|
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0
Birkirkara started the year on a high after securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Gżira United.
5 January 2018, 9:49pm
Montebello added another goal for Birkirkara on the 40th minute. The twenty-two year old striker was played through on goal by Jake Grech before placing the ball behind Gżira’s goalkeeper.
Birkirkara scored their third goal on the 64th minute. Mislav Andjelkovic served Grech and the latter saw his shot hitting the post and ending up inside the net.
Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue three minutes later. Srdjan Dimitrov fired a shot that hit the woodwork. Rebound fell for Grech whose effort was deflected inside the net.
Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Lucas Maia Jaques Varone, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Ryan Camenzuli, Mislav Andjelkovic, Carlos Albero da Silva, Srdjan Dimitrov, Jake Grech, Luke Montebello, Ryan Scicluna
Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Gary Muir, Souleymane Diamoutene, Tony De Queiroz Machedo Neto, Moises Avila Perez, Sacha Borg, Zachary Scerri, Andrew Cohen, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Emmanuel Okoye, Haruna Garba
Referee: Stefan Pace
Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono
Fourth Official: Luke Portelli
BOV Player of the Match:Jake Grech (Birkirkara)
