Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Sliema Wanderers lost another two vital points as they were held in a 1-1 draw by Naxxar Lions.

Warren Zammit
6 January 2018, 6:24pm
Manolito Micallef of Naxxar in action. Photo: Dominic Borg
Sliema went ahead after ten minutes. Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte’s shot took a deflection off a defender and went into the path of Mark Scerri who placed the ball inside the net.

The Wanderers had another opportunity on the 22nd minute. John Mintoff’s cross was met by Michele Sansone whose header was neutralised by Christoph Nicht.

Naxxar nearly equalised on the 33rd minute when Jean Diego Moser sent a shot from inside the penalty area that hit the woodwork.

Five minutes later, Frank Temile’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was parried by Nicht.

On the 45th minute, Rodrigo Leandro Da Costa saw his effort from a free-kick being neutralised by Glenn Zammit.

Naxxar equalised on the 65th minute. Yuri De Jesus Messias hit a powerful drive from distance that gave Glenn Zammit no chance.

Oliver Spiteri’s side went close again on the 68th minute. Following a corner, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior saw his shot being parried by Zammit.

On the 77th minute, Messias attempted another shot from distance that ended up over.

The Lions kept on insisting and created another chance on the 87th minute. Following another corner, Daren Falzon headed off target.

In the additional time given by the referee, Jean Diego Moser hit a low shot from outside the penalty area that sailed slightly off target.

Following this result, Naxxar are now one point ahead of St Andrews, while Sliema Wanderers remained fifth with twenty-five points.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Mattias Mucciardi, Goran Adamovic, Frank Temile, Michele Sansone (Peter Xuereb – 79), Frenci Qeros (Ryan Spiteri – 79), Stefano Bianchardi, Mark Scerri, John Mintoff, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, Jonathan Pearson

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Jean Diego Moser, Manolito Micallef, Daren Falzon, Duane Bonnici (Joel Ellul- 84), Ryan Gilmour Cassar, Angus Buhagiar, Rodrigo Leandro Da Costa (Mark Fenech- 57), Yuri De Jesus Messias

Referee: Sandro Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Ryan Aquilina

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

Yellow Cards: Mark Scerri (Sliema), Frank Temile (Sliema), Stefano Bianchardi (Sliema), Angus Buhagiar (Naxxar), Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte (Sliema), Jonathan Pearson (Sliema)

BOV Player of the Match: Yuri De Jesus Messias (Naxxar Lions)

