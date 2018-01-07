|
BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5
Mosta returned to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Lija Athletic.
6 January 2018, 7:05pm
Lija equalised one minute prior to half time. Following a short clearance by Mosta’s defenders, Rafael Kooh Sohna saw his close range shot going past Andreas Vella.
Mosta regained the lead on the 63rd minute. Jan Tanti delivered a cross in the direction of Leonardo Henrique Ferreira who headed the ball inside the net.
Johann Sciculna’s side increased their advantage on the 74th minute. Ousmane Sidibe brought down Dos Santos inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. In addition, he also sent off Lija’s player. Dos Santos took charge of the spot kick and converted.
Five minutes later, Dos Santos converted another penalty for Mosta after Predrag Babic fouled Jan Tanti inside the penalty area.
Mosta added another on the 80th minute. Dos Santos served Ferreira and the latter placed the ball inside the net.
Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Predrag Babic, Patrick Borg, Erjon Beu, Rafael Kooh Sohna, Aaron Sammut, Leon Muscat, Clinch McAllister, Aiden Galea, Kei Hirose, Ousmane Sidibe
Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Alex Wendel Dos Santos, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, David Edison Bilbao Zarate, Kurt Magro, Ivan Maric, Tyrone Farrugia, Dexter Xuereb, Davide Mansi, David Ifeanyi Nworah, Giovanni Nuti
Referee: Etienne Mangion
Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Theodore Zammit
Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia
BOV Player of the Match: Alex Wendel Dos Santos (Mosta)
