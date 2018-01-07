BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Mosta returned to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Lija Athletic.

Mosta went ahead on the 37th minute. From a free-kick, Alex Wendel Dos Santos fired a shot that gave Luke Bonnici no chance.Lija equalised one minute prior to half time. Following a short clearance by Mosta’s defenders, Rafael Kooh Sohna saw his close range shot going past Andreas Vella.Mosta regained the lead on the 63rd minute. Jan Tanti delivered a cross in the direction of Leonardo Henrique Ferreira who headed the ball inside the net.Johann Sciculna’s side increased their advantage on the 74th minute. Ousmane Sidibe brought down Dos Santos inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. In addition, he also sent off Lija’s player. Dos Santos took charge of the spot kick and converted.Five minutes later, Dos Santos converted another penalty for Mosta after Predrag Babic fouled Jan Tanti inside the penalty area.Mosta added another on the 80th minute. Dos Santos served Ferreira and the latter placed the ball inside the net.starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Predrag Babic, Patrick Borg, Erjon Beu, Rafael Kooh Sohna, Aaron Sammut, Leon Muscat, Clinch McAllister, Aiden Galea, Kei Hirose, Ousmane Sidibestarting line-up: Andreas Vella, Alex Wendel Dos Santos, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, David Edison Bilbao Zarate, Kurt Magro, Ivan Maric, Tyrone Farrugia, Dexter Xuereb, Davide Mansi, David Ifeanyi Nworah, Giovanni Nuti: Etienne Mangion: Paul Apap, Theodore Zammit: Philip Farrugia: Alex Wendel Dos Santos (Mosta)