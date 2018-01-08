BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans shared the spoils in a goalless draw that satisfied neither side.

Hibs created the first chance of the match after five minutes. Jorge da Silva Pereira went on a good run before firing a shot that ended up centimetres off target.Ħamrun hit back four minutes later. Thiago Espindola de Paula hit a strong shot that was saved by Andrew Hogg. Davide Succi attempted to conclude from the rebound but his effort was cleared by Hibs defenders.On the 16th minute, Joao Moreira of Hibernians sent a shot that went wide.The Spartans went close again on the 40th minute. Julian Galea served Succi and the latter finished over.The Paolites nearly went ahead in the dying stages of the first half. Martin Kreuzriegler’s cross was met by Moreira who saw his effort going slightly wide.Nine minutes into the second half, Galea fired a shot from distance that went marginally off target.Ħamrun kept on insisting and were denied by Hogg on the 71st minute. Triston Caruana’s shot from distance forced a good save from the Maltese goalkeeper.In the additional time given by the referee, Ħamrun were reduced to ten men as Tiago Souza da Silveira was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Jackson Lima, Marcelo Dias, Bjorn Kristensen, Rodolfo Soares, Andrei Agius, Jorge da Silva Pereira, Joao Moreirastarting line-up: Steve Sultana, Tiago Souza da Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Julian Galea, Davide Succi, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Triston Caruana, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef: Eman Grech: Mitchell Scerri, Roberto Vella: Trustin Farrugia Cann: Andrew Hogg (Hibernians)