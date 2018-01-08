We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded Policeman of the Year

Court & Police

Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded Policeman of th...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floriana 2

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floriana 2

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Seco...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s asse...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

World

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans shared the spoils in a goalless draw that satisfied neither side.

7 January 2018, 7:42pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
Hibs created the first chance of the match after five minutes. Jorge da Silva Pereira went on a good run before firing a shot that ended up centimetres off target.

Ħamrun hit back four minutes later. Thiago Espindola de Paula hit a strong shot that was saved by Andrew Hogg. Davide Succi attempted to conclude from the rebound but his effort was cleared by Hibs defenders.

On the 16th minute, Joao Moreira of Hibernians sent a shot that went wide.

The Spartans went close again on the 40th minute. Julian Galea served Succi and the latter finished over.

The Paolites nearly went ahead in the dying stages of the first half. Martin Kreuzriegler’s cross was met by Moreira who saw his effort going slightly wide.

Nine minutes into the second half, Galea fired a shot from distance that went marginally off target.

Ħamrun kept on insisting and were denied by Hogg on the 71st minute. Triston Caruana’s shot from distance forced a good save from the Maltese goalkeeper.

In the additional time given by the referee, Ħamrun were reduced to ten men as Tiago Souza da Silveira was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Jackson Lima, Marcelo Dias, Bjorn Kristensen, Rodolfo Soares, Andrei Agius, Jorge da Silva Pereira, Joao Moreira

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Tiago Souza da Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Julian Galea, Davide Succi, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Triston Caruana, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef

Referee: Eman Grech
Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Roberto Vella
Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann
BOV Player of the Match: Andrew Hogg (Hibernians)

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Ħamrun Spar...

Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded Policeman of the Year

Court & Police

Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded ...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floriana 2

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floria...

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a south...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – repo...

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off c...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season ...

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un ...

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concessio...

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athlet...

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets
2

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder
3

Off-duty constable who disarmed aggressor awarded Policeman of the Year
4

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea
5

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale