BOV Premier League | Gżira United 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

A brave performance from Tarxien Rainbows was not enough as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Gżira United.

The Maroons started this match looking to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat against Birkirkara as they are now four points behind leaders Balzan.On the other hand, relegation candidates Tarxien Rainbows knew that they should try to win points if they are to avoid relegation. The Rainbows came into this match sitting 13th with just ten points.In their previous match, Gżira secured a 2-1 win over Jose Borg’s side.Gżira went close after four minutes. Andrew Cohen saw his shot from a free-kick hitting the upright.Tarxien responded on the 12th minute. Ayrton Azzopardi hit a shot from outside the penalty area that was neutralised by Justin Haber.On the 20th minute, Cohen tried his luck from another free-kick, but his effort went over.Gżira threatened again on the 28th minute. Following another free-kick, Cohen delivered the ball towards Moises Avila Perez who headed wide.Tarxien forged ahead two minutes later. Ricardo Silva Faria won the ball at the heart of Gżira’s defence, ran towards goal and attempted to pass the ball in the direction of Eduard Marian Calin. A Gżira defender managed to intercept the ball, but cleared it in the direction of Faria. This time, the Brazilian forward fired a shot from the right that ended up inside the top corner.Darren Abdilla’s side hit back on the 38th minute. Edison Bilbao Zarate sent a shot from distance that went centimetres off target.One minute prior to half time, Faria received the ball on the right side of the penalty area and hit a low shot that was blocked by Haber.Gżira equalised in the additional time. Spiteri brought down Cohen inside the penalty area and the referee signalled towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Amadou Samb made no mistake.Eight minutes into the second half, Juan Corbolan of Gżira sent a dangerous from a corner that went across the frame of goal as none of the attackers managed to make contact with the ball.Tarxien replied on the 64th minute. Azzopardi fired a volley that ended up centimetres wide.However, Gżira went ahead for the first time in the match on the 72nd minute. Following a corner, the ball went into the path of Samb who placed it inside the net.Five minutes later, Cohen hit a low shot from distance that failed to hit the target.Tarxien took another setback on the 82nd minute when Antonio Mitrev was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.Gżira took advantage immediately as they sealed the issue a minute later. Substitute Nikola Muscat hit a powerful drive from a free-kick that gave Antonio Chetcuti no chance.Following this result, Gżira remain third with thirty-three points, while Tarxien are still in the danger zone with just ten points.starting line-up: Justin Haber, Roderick Briffa, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino (Nikolai Muscat – 70), Antonio Orlando Macedo Neto, Karl Pulo, Moises Avila Perez, Edison David Zarate Bilbao, Andrew Cohen (Sacha Borg – 90), Juan Corbolan, Amadou Samb, Haruna Zambuk Garba (Luca Brincat – 85)starting line-up: Antonio Chetcuti, Stefan Radovanovic, Andrew Agius, Matthew Spiteri (Mamadou Traore- 85), Matar Dieye, Ayrton Azzopardi (James Brincat- 75), Luke Grech, Andre` Charles Scicluna, Eduard Marian Calin, Ricardo Silva Faria (Arsenne Rye Cilia Mumford – 89), Antonio Mitrev: Emanuel Grech: Duncan Sultana, Dusan Petrovic: Ishmael Barbara: Antonio Mitrev (Tarxien), Eduard Marian Calin (Tarxien), Matthew Spiteri (Tarxien), Antonio Orlando Macedo Neto (Gżira), Ricardo Silva Faria (Tarxien), Amadou Samb (Gżira), Roderick Briffa (Gżira), Antonio Mitrev (Tarxien): Antonio Mitrev (Tarxien): Ricardo Silva Faria (Tarxien)