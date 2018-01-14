|
BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1
Valletta kept the pace with Balzan as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over the Lions.
13 January 2018, 7:06pm
Naxxar hit back and had an attempt on goal when Yuri De Jesus Messias fired a shot that was neutralised by Henry Bonello.
Oliver Spiteri's side threatened again through Jean Diego Moser. The Brazilian’s effort was saved by Bonello.
Naxxar kept on insisting and were denied by the post when Moser’s header hit the upright.
Naxxar protested heavily for a penalty on the 71st minute as Messias went down after a challenge from Malano. However, the referee signalled play on.
Valletta held firm in the remaining minutes to take home the three points.
Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Duane Bonnici, Ryan Gilmour Cassar, Ryan Grech, Mailsa Souze Duarte Junior, Verissimo Casarotto, Manolito Micallef, Jean Diego Moser, Ouzin Ndoye, Henriques Santos Caetano, Yuri De Jesus Messias
Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Miguel Alba, Jean Borg, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Denni Rocha Dos Santos, Juan Gill Cruz, Santiago Malano, Michael Mifsud, Enmy Pena Beltre, Albert Prosa
Referee: Philip Farrugia
Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista
Fourth Official: Jude Admin Utulu
BOV Player of the Match: Yuri De Jesus Messias
