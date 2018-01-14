|
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0
Birkirkara secured their fifth win in a row after registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Mosta.
14 January 2018, 5:04pm
The stripes doubled their advantage on the 56th minute. Bruno Andrade Fernandes de Brito hit a powerful drive from distance that went past Andreas Vella.
Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue three minutes later. Grech received an excellent pass from Dimitrov and finished inside the net.
Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Dexter Xuereb, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Jonas Rodrigues Ekani, David Ifeanyi Nworah, Ivan Maric, Alex Wendel dos Santos
Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andjelkovic, Jake Grech, Neil Micallef, Kurt Zammit, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves Junior, Srjdan Dimitrov, Bruno Andrade Fernandes de Brito
Referee: Matthew De Gabriele
Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic
Fourth Official: Eman Grech
BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Birkirkara)
