BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Birkirkara secured their fifth win in a row after registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Mosta.

Birkirkara went ahead on the 39th minute. Jake Grech’s cross was met by Srdjan Dimitrov who headed the ball inside the net.The stripes doubled their advantage on the 56th minute. Bruno Andrade Fernandes de Brito hit a powerful drive from distance that went past Andreas Vella.Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue three minutes later. Grech received an excellent pass from Dimitrov and finished inside the net.starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Dexter Xuereb, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Jonas Rodrigues Ekani, David Ifeanyi Nworah, Ivan Maric, Alex Wendel dos Santosstarting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andjelkovic, Jake Grech, Neil Micallef, Kurt Zammit, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves Junior, Srjdan Dimitrov, Bruno Andrade Fernandes de Brito: Matthew De Gabriele: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic: Eman Grech: Jake Grech (Birkirkara)