BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Hibernians 1
Hibernians bounced back from a series of negative results with a narrow 1-0 win over Floriana.
14 January 2018, 8:00pm
Hogg was on the alert once more on the 45th minute. Henrique Oyama’s corner was met by Enzo Ruiz whose header was blocked by the Hibernians goalkeeper.
Hibernians replied in the additional time prior to half time. Following a free-kick, Jackson Lima served Andrei Agius and the latter saw his shot going centimetres off target.
The Paolites had another attempt on the 56th minute. Joseph Mbong’s cross went in the direction of Jorge Pereira da Silva whose weak shot was easily saved by Ini Etim Akpan.
Hibs scored the winning goal on the 75th minute. Akpan failed to neutralise Mbong’s cross and the ball went into the path of Giorgi Gorozia. The substitute player was fouled by Akpan and the referee ordered a penalty. From the eleven metres mark, Jorginho finished past Floriana's goalkeeper.
The greens nearly equalised on the 85th minute. From a free-kick, Vella sent a cross towards Jurgen Pisani whose header was cleared off the line by Jorginho.
In the remaining minutes, Hibernians held firm to take home the three points.
Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Enzo Ruiz, Steve Pisani, Clyde Borg, Maurizio Vella, Alex Cini, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcelina.
Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Jackson Lima, Rodolfo Soares, Bjorn Kristensen, Joao Moreira, Andrei Agius, Joseph Essien Mbong, Jorge Pereira da Silva
Referee: Glen Tonna
Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Duncan Sultana
Additional Assistant Referees: Alan Mario Sant, Etienne Mangion
Fourth Official: William Debattista
BOV Player of the Match: Jorginho (Hibs)
