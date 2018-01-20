FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Birkirkara found it harder than expected to make it through to the quarter final of the FA Trophy as they needed extra time to secure a 2-1 win over San Ä wann.

The first division side went ahead after twelve minutes. Alan Borg sent a through ball towards Godwin Blessing whose first time shot gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.Birkirkara equalised on the 72nd minute. Jake Grech hit a low shot from a free-kick that was blocked by Manuel Bartolo. Rebound fell for Fernando Barbosa Pereira and the latter placed the ball inside the net.Paul Zammit’s side managed to score the winning goal on the 104th minute. Carlos Alberto Da Silva Concalves Junior fired a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Bartolo.starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andjelkovic, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto Da Silva Concalves Junior, Srdjan Dimitrov, Ryan Scicluna, Cain Attardstarting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Josuel Azzopardi, Andre Cachia, Sergio Hili, Alan Borg, Ryan Zammit, Thiago Lopes de Souza, Godwin Blessing Henshaw, Samuel Timmy Ogundare, Christian Gauci, Kyle Gatt: Jude Admin Utulu: William Debattista, Ryan Aquilina: Philip Farrugia