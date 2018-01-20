We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Football

FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqo...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, reg...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm cond...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cu...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest sk...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could ther...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out ...

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

Business News

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Ye...

Home
Sports
Football

FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Birkirkara found it harder than expected to make it through to the quarter final of the FA Trophy as they needed extra time to secure a 2-1 win over San Ä wann.

19 January 2018, 10:36pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
The first division side went ahead after twelve minutes. Alan Borg sent a through ball towards Godwin Blessing whose first time shot gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.

Birkirkara equalised on the 72nd minute. Jake Grech hit a low shot from a free-kick that was blocked by Manuel Bartolo. Rebound fell for Fernando Barbosa Pereira and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Paul Zammit’s side managed to score the winning goal on the 104th minute. Carlos Alberto Da Silva Concalves Junior fired a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Bartolo.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Edward Herrera, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andjelkovic, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto Da Silva Concalves Junior, Srdjan Dimitrov, Ryan Scicluna, Cain Attard

San Ä wann starting line-up:  Manuel Bartolo, Josuel Azzopardi, Andre Cachia, Sergio Hili, Alan Borg, Ryan Zammit, Thiago Lopes de Souza, Godwin Blessing Henshaw, Samuel Timmy Ogundare, Christian Gauci, Kyle Gatt

Referee: Jude Admin Utulu

Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Ryan Aquilina

Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Football

FA Trophy | Birkirkara 2 â€“ San Ä wann 1

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at ...

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passeng...

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit King...

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of h...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our int...

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned win...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
2

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax
3

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence
4

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?
5

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage