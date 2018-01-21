We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Football

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Sliema Wanderers registered a narrow 1-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans to make it through to the next round of the FA Trophy.

Warren Zammit
20 January 2018, 6:19pm
Daniel Zerafa of Ħamrun challenging Frank Temile for the ball. Photo: Dominic Borg
Daniel Zerafa of Ħamrun challenging Frank Temile for the ball. Photo: Dominic Borg
The second match at the Hibernians stadium saw the teams of Ħamrun and Sliema facing off each other for a place in the quarter finals of the FA Trophy.

Both teams won twenty-eight points in the Premier League and thus this encounter was anticipated to be a close one. In addition, the two sides had an extra incentive since the FA Trophy seems more reachable than the Premier League.

Sliema had more of the ball during the first half and created a number of chances on goal. On the other hand, Ħamrun remained in their defensive half and rarely threatened Glenn Zammit.

The Wanderers went close after five minutes. Frank Temile sent a cross towards Nikoale Milinceanu who failed to make contact with the ball from an ideal position.

On the half hour mark, Temile received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

Five minutes later, Temile sent a shot from distance that went well wide.

On the 38th minute, Temile delivered a cross in the direction of Milinceanu whose effort ended up high.

Sliema’s efforts paid off on the 39th minute as they forged ahead. From a corner, Frenci Qeros sent a cross that was met by Goran Adamovic who finished past Steve Sultana.

The Spartans started the second half on the attack in their attempts to score the equalising goal. In fact, the tempo of the match increased significantly.

An argument took place on the 56th minute. Marco Criaco fouled Mark Scerri and the Sliema player retaliated. This led a number of players from both sides to get involved. In the end, the referee decided to caution both players.

Ħamrun had a good chance on the 61st minute. Alex Nilsson’s cross was met by Criaco who headed off target.

Three minutes later, Zerafa fired a shot from a free-kick that was parried by Zammit.

Sliema hit back on the 75th minute. Frenci Qeros hit a low shot from outside the penalty area that was neutralised by Sultana.

A minute later, Ħamrun lost a golden opportunity. Substitute Arthur Maria Machado received the ball inside the penalty area and finished wide from an excellent position.

On the 89th minute, Matias Muchardi sent Qeros through on the left side and the latter saw his shot being saved by Sultana.

Sliema held firm in the remaining minutes to go through to the quarter finals of the FA Trophy.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef (Lydon Micallef- 70), Guilherme Felipe De Castro, Julian Galea (Arthur Faria Machado – 64), Triston Caruana, Thiago Espindola De Paula, Tiago Souza Da Silveira (Davide Succi – 81), Dale Camilleri, Alex Nilsson

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Biancardi, Frank Temile, Frenci Qeros (Edmond Agius – 90), Mark Scerri, John Mintoff, Michele Sansone (Gabriel Aquilina – 88), Matias Muchardi, Ashong Ni Nortey, Goran Adamovic, Nikoale Milinceanu (Peter Xuereb – 81)

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Eman Grech

Yellow Cards: Nikoale Milinceanu (Sliema), Julian Galea (Ħamrun), Stefano Biancardi (Sliema), Mark Scerri (Sliema), Marco Criaco (Ħamrun), Frank Temile (Sliema), Triston Caruana (Ħamrun), Glenn Zammit (Sliema)

