FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

Lija, Balzan and Qrendi made it to the next round of the FA Trophy after registering wins over Tarxien, Naxxar and Kerċem respectively.

20 January 2018, 6:54pm
Lija Athletic 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Ricardo Silva Faria converted a penalty to send Tarxien ahead on the 27th minute.

Lija hit back and managed to score two goals that secured their place in the next round. Ousmane Sidibe scored the equalising goal on the 52nd minute. Eight minutes later, Erjon Beu scored the winning goal for Lija.

Balzan 2 – Naxxar Lions 0

Alex da Paixao Alves scored two late goals that sent Balzan through to the quarter finals.

Qrendi 4 – Kerċem Ajax 3

Ognjen Rolovic sent the Gozitan side ahead on the 29th minute. The same player increased Qrendi’s advantage on the 51st minute. Julio Cesar Souza de Martins pulled one back for Kerċem. The home side scored the equalising goal three minutes later through a penalty converted by Dhonatan Santos da Hora. Julio Cesar Souza regained Qrendi’s lead on the 74th minute. However, Elen Heska equalised again for Kerċem and the game went into extra time. Substitute Aaron Agius scored the winning goal for Qrendi on the 110th minute.

