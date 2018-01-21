FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Hibernians found no difficulty to eliminate Xewkija Tigers as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win over the Gozitan champions.

The Paolites forged ahead on the 17th minute. Joseph Mbong sent a cross in the direction of Joao Moreira whose header went past Franklin Vella.Mark Miller’s side increased their advantage three minutes later. Jurgen Degabriele received the ball from Mbong and finished inside the net.Hibs were reduced to ten men on the 26th minute as Joao Moreira was sent off after hitting Manwel Xerri.However, Hibernians kept on insisting and sealed the issue on the 69th minute. Clayton Failla served Degabriele and the latter saw his shot going behind Vella.starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Dunstan Vella, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Rodolfo Soares, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Martin Kreuzriegler, Giorgi Gorozia, Joseph Mbong, Joao Moreira, Andrei Agiusstarting line-up: Franklin Vella, Rodney Buttigieg, Moussa Bamba, Manwel Xerri, Gennaro Hili, Joseph Mario Vela, Milos Stojanovic, Shaun Bajada, Dene Shields, Claudio Antunes, Thiago Melo dos Santos: Darryl Agius: Roberto Vella, Peter Abela: Matthew De Gabriele