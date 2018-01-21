|
FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0
Hibernians found no difficulty to eliminate Xewkija Tigers as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win over the Gozitan champions.
21 January 2018, 4:50pm
Mark Miller’s side increased their advantage three minutes later. Jurgen Degabriele received the ball from Mbong and finished inside the net.
Hibs were reduced to ten men on the 26th minute as Joao Moreira was sent off after hitting Manwel Xerri.
However, Hibernians kept on insisting and sealed the issue on the 69th minute. Clayton Failla served Degabriele and the latter saw his shot going behind Vella.
Hibernians starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Dunstan Vella, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Rodolfo Soares, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Martin Kreuzriegler, Giorgi Gorozia, Joseph Mbong, Joao Moreira, Andrei Agius
Xewkija Tigers starting line-up: Franklin Vella, Rodney Buttigieg, Moussa Bamba, Manwel Xerri, Gennaro Hili, Joseph Mario Vela, Milos Stojanovic, Shaun Bajada, Dene Shields, Claudio Antunes, Thiago Melo dos Santos
Referee: Darryl Agius
Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Peter Abela
Fourth Official: Matthew De Gabriele
