We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony

National

Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Football

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

National

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

World

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

National

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

National

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

Italian government to crack down on fake news

World

Italian government to crack down on fake news

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Interview

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Pumping the environment dry

Editorial

Pumping the environment dry

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Rugby

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

Rugby

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

Football

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch

Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch

Home
Sports
Football

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Hibernians found no difficulty to eliminate Xewkija Tigers as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win over the Gozitan champions.

21 January 2018, 4:50pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
The Paolites forged ahead on the 17th minute. Joseph Mbong sent a cross in the direction of Joao Moreira whose header went past Franklin Vella.

Mark Miller’s side increased their advantage three minutes later. Jurgen Degabriele received the ball from Mbong and finished inside the net.

Hibs were reduced to ten men on the 26th minute as Joao Moreira was sent off after hitting Manwel Xerri.

However, Hibernians kept on insisting and sealed the issue on the 69th minute. Clayton Failla served Degabriele and the latter saw his shot going behind Vella.

Hibernians starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Dunstan Vella, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Rodolfo Soares, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Martin Kreuzriegler, Giorgi Gorozia, Joseph Mbong, Joao Moreira, Andrei Agius

Xewkija Tigers starting line-up: Franklin Vella, Rodney Buttigieg, Moussa Bamba, Manwel Xerri, Gennaro Hili, Joseph Mario Vela, Milos Stojanovic, Shaun Bajada, Dene Shields, Claudio Antunes, Thiago Melo dos Santos

Referee: Darryl Agius
Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Peter Abela
Fourth Official: Matthew De Gabriele

Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony

National

Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening c...

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Football

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

National

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband ci...

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

World

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in K...

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

National

Delia insists investors should be screened beforeh...

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

National

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

Italian government to crack down on fake news

World

Italian government to crack down on fake news

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Interview

A question of credibility and national interest | ...

Pumping the environment dry

Editorial

Pumping the environment dry

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Rugby

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

Rugby

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

Football

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the ...

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderer...

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride
4

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan
5

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll