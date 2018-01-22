FA Trophy | Valletta 1 – Pieta` Hotspurs 0

An early goal was enough for Valletta as they are the last team to make it through to the quarter finals of the FA Trophy.

Valletta made a great start to the match as they went ahead after just two minutes. Miguel Angel Alba sent a cross from a corner that was met by Ryan Camilleri whose effort went past Miguel Montfort.Minutes later, the citizens created another opportunity through another corner. Alba’s cross went into the path of Santiago Malano, but the latter finished over.Pieta` had a rare opportunity when Neil Pace Cocks fired a shot from a free-kick that was blocked by Nicky Vella.On the half hour mark, Kyrian Nwoko delivered a cross that fell for Alba who finished wide in front of an open goal.Alba had another chance on the brink of half time. The Argentine sent a diagonal shot that ended up slightly wide.Valletta kept on insisting in their attempts to find another goal. Following a cross by Alba, Montfort punched the ball towards Malano and the latter fired high.On the hour mark, Gabriel Mensah of Pieta` saw his shot being parried by Vella.The last opportunity of the match was created by Valletta. Nwoko received the ball from Michael Mifsud and attempted an overhead kick that failed to hit the target.starting line-up: Miguel Montfort, Christian Degabriele, Andre White, Svein Bartolo, Ishaya Irimiya Jalo, Gabriel Mensah, Dylan Agius, Neil Pace Cocks, Lawrence Chiedozie, Jan Busuttil, Christian Grechstarting line-up: Nicky Vella, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Kyrian Nwoko, Uchenna Calistus Umeh, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Claudio Pani, Miguel Angel Alba: Eman Grech: Duncan Sultana, Dusan Petrovic: Etienne Mangion