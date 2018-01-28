BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Lions 4

Naxxar are slowly climbing up the relegation zone after securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Lija.

Naxxar went ahead on the 12th minute. Daniel Mateo Bustos hit a stunning shot from distance that ended up past Luke Bonnici.The Lions doubled their advantage on the 29th minute. Following a cross by Bustos, Jean Diego Moser saw his initial effort being saved by Bonnici. Rebound fell for the same player who finished inside the net.Lija suffered another setback on the hour mark as Lee Joe Schembri was sent off after being shown his second yellow card by the referee.Naxxar made the most out of the situation and sealed the issue on the 70th minute. Bustos served Duane Bonnici and the latter slotted the ball inside the net.Oliver Spiteri’s side added another six minutes later. Darren Falzon passed the ball towards Yuri De Jesus Messias who finished home from close range.starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Erjon Beu, Clinch McAllister, Kei Hirose, Leon Muscat, Aaron Sammut, Daniel Scerri, Leejoe Schembri, Daniel Vukomanovic, Rafael Kooh Sohna, Valifor Hysastarting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Duane Bonnici, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Daren Falzon, Ryan Grech, Duarte Junior Souza Mailson, Manolito Micallef, Jean Diego Moser, Ouzin Ndoye, Rafael Henriques Santos Caetano, Yuri De Jesus Messias: Alan Mario Sant: Alan Camilleri, Paul Apap: Matthew Degabriele: Daniel Mateo Bustos (Naxxar)