Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Lions 4

Naxxar are slowly climbing up the relegation zone after securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Lija.

27 January 2018, 6:46pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
Naxxar went ahead on the 12th minute. Daniel Mateo Bustos hit a stunning shot from distance that ended up past Luke Bonnici.

The Lions doubled their advantage on the 29th minute. Following a cross by Bustos, Jean Diego Moser saw his initial effort being saved by Bonnici. Rebound fell for the same player who finished inside the net.

Lija suffered another setback on the hour mark as Lee Joe Schembri was sent off after being shown his second yellow card by the referee.

Naxxar made the most out of the situation and sealed the issue on the 70th minute. Bustos served Duane Bonnici and the latter slotted the ball inside the net.

Oliver Spiteri’s side added another six minutes later. Darren Falzon passed the ball towards Yuri De Jesus Messias who finished home from close range.

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Erjon Beu, Clinch McAllister, Kei Hirose, Leon  Muscat, Aaron Sammut, Daniel Scerri, Leejoe Schembri, Daniel Vukomanovic, Rafael Kooh Sohna, Valifor Hysa

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Duane Bonnici, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Daren Falzon, Ryan Grech, Duarte Junior Souza Mailson, Manolito Micallef, Jean Diego Moser, Ouzin Ndoye, Rafael Henriques Santos Caetano, Yuri De Jesus Messias

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Daniel Mateo Bustos (Naxxar)

