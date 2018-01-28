We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

Football

BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Lions 4

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Lions 4

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 - Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 - Gżira United 0

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

National

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

World

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

World

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court told

Court & Police

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court t...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

National

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

National

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

National

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

World

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

World

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimum wage

Europe

Alfred Sant proposes Europe-wide 5% rise in minimum wage

Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

St Andrews breathed a sigh of relief after registering a surprising 1-0 win over Floriana.

27 January 2018, 7:19pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
St Andrews went close after seven minutes. Misael Miranda Gomez fired a shot that hit the post.

The Saints forged ahead on the 27th minute. Emerson Marcelina brought down Miranda Gomez inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Kemar Reid took charge of the shot from eleven metres and converted.

Reid went close again on the 33th minute. The St Andrews player sent a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed slightly wide.

Floriana hit back on the 37th minute. Maurizio Vella fired a shot from a free-kick that went over.

The Greens threatened again four minutes later. The the ball was delivered towards Michele Paolucci whose header was neutralised by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Nicolas Chiesa’s side had a goal disallowed one minute into the second half. Paolucci passed the ball towards Vella whose shot went inside the net. However, the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside.

Things went from bad to worse for Floriana on the 55th minute. Vella pushed Ricardo Martin and the referee showed him a straight red card.

St Andrews tried to make the most out of their extra man and had a good chance on the 68th minute. Aidan Friggieri hit a shot that ended up high.

Floriana were denied by the post on the 84th minute. Following a free-kick by Mario Fontanella, Marcellina saw his header hitting the upright.

Following this result, Floriana are now fifth in the table, while St Andrews are four points ahead of Tarxien and nine points ahead of Lija.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Tano Azian, Travis Blagrove, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Gauci, Marcus Grima, Degran Kemmu Jackson, Kemar Reid, Misael Miranda Gomez, Jason Lee Vandelannotie, Jacob Walker

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Alex Cini, Emerson Marcelina, Mario Fontanella, Dylan Grima, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Jurgen  Pisani, Enzo Ruiz, Maurizio Vella, Michele Paolucci

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Sammy Attard

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Misael Miranda Gomez (St Andrews)

BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

Football

BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Lions 4

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Naxxar Li...

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 - Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 - Gżira United ...

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

National

Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water level rises

World

[WATCH] Parisians prepare for floods as water leve...

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombing

World

Kabul: 95 killed and 158 injured in suicide bombin...

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court told

Court & Police

Two police officers injured arresting knife-wieldi...

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta ...

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

National

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule o...

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

National

Customs get new container scanner to strengthen su...

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

National

MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of M...

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their age

World

New laws will require porn watchers to prove their...

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple injured

World

Amsterdam shooting leaves one dead and multiple in...

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs

National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's co...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report
2

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
3

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed
4

Casinos bypass gaming rules using Facebook ads
5

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer