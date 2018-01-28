BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Floriana 0

St Andrews breathed a sigh of relief after registering a surprising 1-0 win over Floriana.

St Andrews went close after seven minutes. Misael Miranda Gomez fired a shot that hit the post.The Saints forged ahead on the 27th minute. Emerson Marcelina brought down Miranda Gomez inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Kemar Reid took charge of the shot from eleven metres and converted.Reid went close again on the 33th minute. The St Andrews player sent a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed slightly wide.Floriana hit back on the 37th minute. Maurizio Vella fired a shot from a free-kick that went over.The Greens threatened again four minutes later. The the ball was delivered towards Michele Paolucci whose header was neutralised by Matthew Calleja Cremona.Nicolas Chiesa’s side had a goal disallowed one minute into the second half. Paolucci passed the ball towards Vella whose shot went inside the net. However, the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside.Things went from bad to worse for Floriana on the 55th minute. Vella pushed Ricardo Martin and the referee showed him a straight red card.St Andrews tried to make the most out of their extra man and had a good chance on the 68th minute. Aidan Friggieri hit a shot that ended up high.Floriana were denied by the post on the 84th minute. Following a free-kick by Mario Fontanella, Marcellina saw his header hitting the upright.Following this result, Floriana are now fifth in the table, while St Andrews are four points ahead of Tarxien and nine points ahead of Lija.starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Tano Azian, Travis Blagrove, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Gauci, Marcus Grima, Degran Kemmu Jackson, Kemar Reid, Misael Miranda Gomez, Jason Lee Vandelannotie, Jacob Walkerstarting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Alex Cini, Emerson Marcelina, Mario Fontanella, Dylan Grima, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Jurgen Pisani, Enzo Ruiz, Maurizio Vella, Michele Paolucci: Ishmael Barbara: Mitchell Scerri, Sammy Attard: Glen Tonna: Misael Miranda Gomez (St Andrews)