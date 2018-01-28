|
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 5 – Senglea Athletic 0
Birkirkara registered their sixth win in a row after securing a 5-0 win over Senglea Athletic.
28 January 2018, 6:08pm
Birkirkara doubled their advantage one minute prior to half time. Steve Bonnici floored Scicluna inside the penalty area and the referee signalled towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Jake Grech finished past Farrugia.
Paul Zammit’s side scored again on the 48th minute. Grech served Dimitrov and the latter finished inside the net.
The score became 4-0 on the 64th minute. Following a cross by Edward Herrera, Sergio Uyi saw his header going inside his own net for an own goal.
Birkirkara scored their fifth goal on the 74th minute. Terrence Agius passed the ball towards Dimitrov and the Serbian striker placed the ball inside the net.
Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Nikola Vukanac, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andjelkovic, Srdjan Dimitrov, Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves Junior, Waldemar Jesus Acosta Ferreira, Jake Grech, Edward Herrera, Kurt Zammit, Ryan Scicluna.
Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Randall Vella, Steve Bonnici, Sergio Uyi, Jonathan Bondin, Matias Garcia, Hubert Vella, Josuel Spiteri, Terence Vella, Augusto Rene Caseres, Gregori Braga de Souza
Referee: Etienne Mangion
Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Theodore Zammit
Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara
BOV Player of the Match: Srdjan Dimitrov (Birkirkara)
