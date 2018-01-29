BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Balzan are now three points clear at the top of the table after registering a 2-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans.

Balzan went ahead after fifteen minutes. Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes fired a shot that hit the upright. Rebound fell for Uros Ljubomirac who placed the ball inside the net.The Premier League leaders sealed the issue on the 90th minute. Following a fast counter attack, Ljubomirac lobbed the ball behind Steve Sultana to the joy of Balzan’s players and supporters.starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Steve Bezzina, Alfred Effiong, Michael Johnson, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Bojan Kaljevic, Paul Fenech, Milos Lepovic, Bruno Giglio de Oliveira, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendesstarting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Cristian Zaccardo, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Lydon Micallef, Triston Caruana, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza da Silveira, Luke Sciberras, Alex Nilsson: Philip Farrugia: Edward Spiteri, William Debattista: Jude Amin Utulu: Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes (Balzan)