Editorial
The opposite of good governance
BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 0
Balzan are now three points clear at the top of the table after registering a 2-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans.
28 January 2018, 6:36pm
The Premier League leaders sealed the issue on the 90th minute. Following a fast counter attack, Ljubomirac lobbed the ball behind Steve Sultana to the joy of Balzan’s players and supporters.
Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Steve Bezzina, Alfred Effiong, Michael Johnson, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Bojan Kaljevic, Paul Fenech, Milos Lepovic, Bruno Giglio de Oliveira, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes
Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Cristian Zaccardo, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Lydon Micallef, Triston Caruana, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza da Silveira, Luke Sciberras, Alex Nilsson
Referee: Philip Farrugia
Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, William Debattista
Fourth Official: Jude Amin Utulu
BOV Player of the Match: Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes (Balzan)
