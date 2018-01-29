We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Ħamrun Spartans 0

Balzan are now three points clear at the top of the table after registering a 2-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans.

28 January 2018, 6:36pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
Balzan went ahead after fifteen minutes. Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes fired a shot that hit the upright. Rebound fell for Uros Ljubomirac who placed the ball inside the net.

The Premier League leaders sealed the issue on the 90th minute. Following a fast counter attack, Ljubomirac lobbed the ball behind Steve Sultana to the joy of Balzan’s players and supporters.

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Steve Bezzina, Alfred Effiong, Michael Johnson, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Bojan Kaljevic, Paul Fenech, Milos Lepovic, Bruno Giglio de Oliveira, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Cristian Zaccardo, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Lydon Micallef, Triston Caruana, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza da Silveira, Luke Sciberras, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Philip Farrugia
Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, William Debattista
Fourth Official: Jude Amin Utulu
BOV Player of the Match: Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes (Balzan)

