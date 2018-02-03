Javier Zanetti Stage Malta - February 2018

The official launch was confirmed during a press conference held today Saturday 3 February 2018 at JMV Building Solutions, Zebbug.

Amongst the speakers were Mr Paul Fenech (Inter Club Pupi Zanetti Malta), Dr Gavin Gulia (Chairman MTA), Mr Andrew and Mr Franco Agius (Director of Youth Coach Zebbug Rangers FC).

The Argentine and ex-Inter legend will be coming over to Zebbug Grounds to hold a training session for all boys and girls (aged 7 to 14 years) interested.

A fee of €30 from each participant will be donated to PUPI Foundation and in return, apart from a ninety minute session, participants will be getting a commemorative t-shirt, a certificate of participation signed by Zanetti himself together with photo and other promotional give-aways.

Also, every participant will have the possibility to win two stadium tickets to watch Inter "live" at San Siro and meet Zanetti at the club's official premises in Milan.

All those interested in participating are to contact Mr Franco Agius (79438515) or Mr Mark Camilleri (99841496) at Zebbug Rangers FC Youth Nursery or send email to [email protected] or [email protected]. Applications can be downloaded also from the Zebbug Rangers FC Youth Nursery Facebook Page.

Main sponsors for this event include Malta Tourism Authority, Isomat, Teamsport, The Convenience Shop, GO & Fun, Coca-Cola Malta and Chrissie’s Photography.

Also, on Wednesday 21 February 2018, Javier Zanetti will be having another training sessions for adults at Santa Lucia Grounds. Those interested in participating may contact Mr Paul Fenech on 99494762.