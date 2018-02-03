BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 2 – Lija Athletic 0

The Wanderers had to wait till the 58th minute to go ahead. Following a free-kick, Ousmane Sidibe headed the ball into his own net.

Sliema doubled their advantage two minutes later. Frank Temile served Michele Sansone and the latter hit a low shot that gave Luke Bonnici no chance.

Following this result, Lija remain in the bottom of the table with just five points.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Ricardo Correa Duarte, Jefferson De Assis, Nicolae Milinceanu, John Mintoff, Matias Muchardi, Michele Sansone, Mark Scerri, Frank Temile, Peter Xuereb

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Erjon Beu, Patrick Borg, Carl Cassar, Kei Hirose, Valifor Hysa, Aaron Sammut, Ryan Sammut, Daniel Scerri, Ousmane Sidibe, Leon Muscat

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match:Ricardo Correa Duarte (Sliema)