BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Naxxar Lions 0

The stripes forged ahead on the 47th minute. Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves delivered a cross that went into the path of Terence Agius who finished inside the net.

Birkirkara increased their advantage ten minutes later. Waldemar Acosta received the ball from Fernando Barbosa and headed it inside the net.

Following this result, Birkirkara climbed third on level points with Gżira.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Waldemar Acosta, Terence Agius, Mislav Andjelkovic, Cain Attard, Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves, Srdjan Dimitrov, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Jake Grech, Nikola Vukanac, Kurt Zammit

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christop Nicht, Duane Bonnici, Angus Buhagiar, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Daren Falzon, Souza Duarte Junior, Jean Diego Moser, Ouzin Ndoye, Rafael Henriques Santos Caetano, Yuri De Jesus Messias, Manolito Micallef

Referee: Emmanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Srdjan Dimitrov (Birkirkara)