BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Hibernians 0

Mosta went close after ten minutes. Leozinho Henrique Ferreira fired a shot that was saved by Andrew Hogg.

Moments later, Jurgen Degabriele exchanged possession with Joao Moreira before sending a shot that was saved by Andreas Vella.

On the 26th minute, Hogg was on the alert to deny Mosta. Ferreira hit a good shot that was tipped for a corner by the Maltese goalkeeper.

Hibs responded six minutes. Moreira fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

The Paolites had another good chance on the brink of half time. Johann Bezzina hit a shot that went slightly wide.

Three minutes into the second half, Bezzina went on a good run before firing a shot that was saved by Vella.

Vella denied Hibernians again on the 57th minute. Clayton Failla sent a shot that forced a good save from Mosta’s goalkeeper.

Hibs kept on insisting and went close again on the 65th minute. Bezzina served Giorgi Gorozia and the latter finished wide from close range.

Mosta hit back on the 71st minute. Thomas Veronese’s shot from a free-kick ended up on the roof of the net.

Mark Miller’s side created the last opportunity of the match on the 85th minute. Following a corner, substitute Rodrigues Neto saw his effort going wide.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Emmanuel Agyemang, Tyrone Farrugia, Leozinho Henrique Ferreira, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Ivan Maric, Jonas Ekani Rodriguez, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Dexter Xuereb

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Andrei Agius, Johann Bezzina, Jurgen Degabriele, Clayton Failla, Giorgi Gorozia, Joao Moreira, Martin Kreuzriegler, Bjorn Kristensen, Joseph Mbong, Rui Fernando Da Garcia Gomes

Referee: Sandro Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Johann Bezzina (Hibs)