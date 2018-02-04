BOV Premier League | Valletta 0 – Balzan 0

During the first half, Valletta took the initiative and managed to threaten Balzan on a number of occasions. On the other hand, Balzan were happy to sit back and wait for their opponents.

Valletta created the first opportunity of the match on the 21st minute. Ibrahim Saleh fired a shot from outside the penalty area that went over.

Three minutes later, Valletta nearly scored the opening goal. Santiago Malano hit a powerful drive from distance that stamped off the post.

The citizens kept on insisting and went close again on the half hour mark. Following a cross by Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Matteo Picciolo headed the ball wide.

On the 38th minute, Miguel Angel Alba of Valletta tried his luck from a free-kick, but his shot failed to hit the target.

Balzan made a good start to the second half and went close on the 58th minute. Following a corner, Elkin Serrano Valero headed the ball off target.

Valletta replied on the 78th minute. Malano fired a shot from a free-kick that ended up centimetres wide.

On the 84th minute, Serrano Valero headed the ball marginally over after receiving a cross from a corner.

Valletta lost a good opportunity in the additional time given by the referee. Following a mistake by Steve Bezzina, Michael Mifsud went through on the right side and fired a shot that hit the side netting.

Balzan ended the match with nine men. First it was Milos Lepovic who was sent off after being shown his second yellow card. Seconds later, Uros Ljubomirac was also sent off following an argument between a number of players.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Miguel Angel Alba, Ryan Camilleri, Juan Gill Cruz, Santiago Malano, Rowen Muscat, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Matteo Picciolo, Albert Prosa, Ibrahim Saleh, Joseph Zerafa

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Steve Bezzina, Ivan Bozovic, Paul Fenech, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo Mendes, Bojan Kaljevic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Serrano Valero, Milos Lepovic

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Luke Portelli

Additional Assistant Referees: Matthew Degabriele, Eman Grech

Fourth Official: Dusan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Santiago Malano (Valletta)