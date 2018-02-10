[WATCH] Former France footballer Karembeu in Malta with World Cup
World Cup trophy being displayed at is-Suq tal-Belt in one-day Malta visit
Former France footballer Karembeu in Malta with World Cup
Former France international footballer Christian Karembeu has accompanied the World Cup on its one-day visit two Malta
The trophy is being displayed at is-Suq tal-Belt in Valletta today.
The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, involving over 50 countries, is currently in its fourth edition, and gives football fans around the world the chance to experience the most prestigious award in football.
