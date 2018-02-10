[WATCH] Former France footballer Karembeu in Malta with World Cup

World Cup trophy being displayed at is-Suq tal-Belt in one-day Malta visit

Ex-France footballer Christian Karembeu accompanied the World Cup on its visit to Malta. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Former France international footballer Christian Karembeu has accompanied the World Cup on its one-day visit two Malta

The trophy is being displayed at is-Suq tal-Belt in Valletta today.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, involving over 50 countries, is currently in its fourth edition, and gives football fans around the world the chance to experience the most prestigious award in football.

