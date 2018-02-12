BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 5 – Naxxar Lions 2

The Rainbows forged ahead on the 35th minute. Ricardo Silva Faria fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area that ended up inside the net.

However, Naxxar hit back and equalised two minutes later. Mohamed Belhadj sent a through ball towards Daniel Mateo Bustos whose low shot was deflected inside the net by Andre` Scicluna.

Tarxien regained the lead on the 41st minute. Wellington De Oliveira Viera went inside the penalty area and placed the ball past Christoph Nicht.

Wellington De Oliveira Viera scored again on the brink of half time. The Brazilian striker hit a shot from the edge of the penalty area that gave Nicht no chance.

Naxxar pulled one back on the 47th minute. Following a free-kick, Ebiabowei Baker headed the ball into his own net.

Despite Naxxar’s effort, Tarxien managed to score again just a minute later. Following a cross by Faria, Buhagiar handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. From the eleven metres mark, Samba Tounkara made no mistake.

Faria sealed the issue for Tarxien on the 87th minute. The twenty-six year old player sent a shot from close range that went inside the net.

Following this result, Tarxien are on level points with Naxxar as the battle for relegation gets more interesting.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Ebiabowei Baker, Gabriel Aquilina, Andrew Agius, Luke Grech, Andre` Charles Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Wellington De Oliveira Viera, Educard Calin, Ricardo Silva Faria

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Duane Bonnici, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Angus Buhagiar, Mohamed Belhadj, Elhadji Oussenyou Ndoye, Yuri De Jesus Messias

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Duncan Sultana

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Silva Faria (Tarxien)