BOV Premier League | Valletta 3 – Lija Athletic 1

Valletta opened the score on the 34th minute. Matteo Piciollo delivered a cross that was met by Albert Prosa who slotted the ball inside the net.

The citizens doubled their advantage on the 66th minute. Ibrahim Saleh served Miguel Angel Alba and the latter fired a shot that gave Luke Bonnici no chance.

Alba scored again for Valletta on the 75th minute. The Argentine player hit a low shot that went behind Bonnici.

Lija scored a consolation goal in the latter stages of the match. Erjon Beu fired a shot from a free-kick that ended up inside the net.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Picciolo, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Ibrahim Saleh, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Albert Prosa

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Predrag Babic, Ousmane Sidibe, Daniel Scerri, Clinch McAllister, Patrick Borg, Raphael Kooh Sohna, Valifor Hysa, Kei Hirose, Erjon Beu, Dylan Agius

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Matteo Picciolo (Valletta)