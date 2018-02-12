BOV Premier League | Hibernians 5 – Senglea Athletic 1

Senglea went ahead after seven minutes. Augusto Caseres went on a good run down the left flank before placing the ball past Rudy Briffa.

Hibernians scored the equalising goal on the 15th minute. Following a cross by Joao Moreira, Ian Azzopardi handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. From the eleven metres mark, Clayton Failla converted.

The Paolites went ahead for the first time in the match on the 41st minute. Failla’s delivery from a corner went into the path of Moreira whose shot went inside the net.

Mark Miller’s side scored again on the 66th minute. Johann Bezzina sent a through ball towards Jurgen Degabriele and the latter finished home.

Hibs made sure of the three points on the 87th minute when Dunstan Vella saw his effort going inside the net.

However, there was still time for another goal on the 90th minute. Substitute Arlindo Rodrigues Neto hit a close range shot that went behind Matthew Farrugia.

Hibernians starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Clayon Failla, Joao Moreira, Jurgen Degabriele, Andrei Agius, Jackson Lima, Joseph Mbong, Martin Kreuzriegler, Marcelo Dias, Johann Bezzina, Giorgi Gorozia

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Randall Vella, Jonathan Bondin, Ian Azzopardi, Augusto Rene Caseres, Ivan Paz, Nicola Palmieri, Terence Vella, Gregori Braga, Sergio Uyi, Gonzalo Virano

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Johann Bezzina (Hibs)